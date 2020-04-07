In a first, Bihar transfers money to bank accounts of over 1 lakh stranded migrant workers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar has become the first state in the country to provide monetary aid its migrant workers stranded in various states due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown.

CM Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10.3 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the accounts of 1,03,579 migrants stuck outside Bihar. According to official communication issued from CM secretariat, 2,84,674 applications have been received and proper verifications are still going on.

Kumar recently announced that the stranded labourers would be given an amount of Rs 1000 per person.

The government has made operational helpline numbers in the state as well as Bihar Bhawan in Delhi so that migrants could reach out to the control Room of the Disaster Management Department of the state.

"It was found that the migrants are going through a crisis. In view of this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 1,000 for each migrant stranded outside Bihar," Principal secretary of State disaster management department Pratyay Amrit said

The massive data pool was prepared through a link sent via SMS to the mobile phone of the migrants. "Apart from this, a lot of people also registered themselves by downloading the app from the website", Amirt said.

The government received 2,84,674 applications from the stranded labourers.