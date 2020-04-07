STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan HC quashes FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' poster

Referring to the phrase ascribed as offensive, the court said these words could not be construed as having any direct link with the religious sentiment of any section of society.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo: File / AP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A sigh of relief for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, after the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday dismissed the order filed against Dorsey for allegedly hurting the sentiment of the Brahmin community by posting an 'offensive poster' on social media.

Allowing the miscellaneous petitions by Dorsey and a journalist, Justice Sandeep Mehta said, "I am of the opinion that allowing investigation in the matter to be continued is absolutely uncalled for."
 
In 2018, during his visit to India, Jack Dorsey had released a poster which caused a huge controversy. He was severely criticized and accused for opposing the Brahmin caste.

Rajkumar Sharma, the vice president of the Yuva Morcha of the Vipra Foundation, had filed a petition which was accepted by the local court. On December 1 2019, the Metropolitan Judge accepted this petition and ordered registration of a case against Dorsey.

Twitter CEO  challenged it in the Rajasthan High Court. Famous advocate Mahesh Jethmalani came to Jodhpur on behalf of Dorsey.

'The words in the poster best convey the feelings of the concerned person regarding being strongly opposed to the Brahminical patriarchal system and desirous of denouncing the same,' the court said.



In December last year, the court did not quash the FIR but stayed the arrest.

