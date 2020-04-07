Stock of N-95 masks seized in Mumbai; two held

By PTI

MUMBAI: Crime branch officials on Tuesday seized the stock of N-95 masks, which are in high demand, and hand sanitiser collectively worth Rs 27.63 lakh from a godown in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and arrested two persons, police said.

The seized stock was supposed to be sold at inflated rates in black market, an official said.

"On a specific information, unit-12 of the crime branch raided a godown at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) in which they found N-95 masks and hand sanitiser stocked," he said.

The seizure comprised 9950 pieces of N-95 masks worth Rs 24.87 lakh and 181 litres of hand sanitiser which is valued at Rs 2.75 lakh, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The demand for the protective masks and other such gear has spiked in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The arrested men have been identified as Farhan Hussain Roshan Ali Patel (45) and Amir Hussain Zafri (27), both residents of Oshiwara.

They have been booked under various sections of the Essential Commodities Act and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act,the official said.