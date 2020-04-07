STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students up to Class 9, those in Class 11 in Jammu region to be promoted without annual exam

Department of School Education, Jammu, would monitor and finalise this process of promotion as per the approved norms.

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: All students up to Class 9 and those studying in Class 11 in the Board of School Education (BOSE) schools in Jammu region will be promoted to the next class without any examination, the Union Territory administration said on Tuesday.

The annual examinations of students in Jammu region got postponed during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Class 11 students in Kashmir region, who had private exams of a few subjects left, will also be promoted directly.

In Kashmir valley, the new academic session starts shortly after annual examination in November-December.

"All students studying in classes 1 to 9 of all schools of Jammu division affiliated to JKBOSE, recognised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, be promoted to the next class/grade for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time exemption," Deputy Secretary, School Education department, Sachin Jamwal, said.

He said the director, Department of School Education, Jammu, would monitor and finalise this process of promotion as per the approved norms.

"The promotion of students in both the divisions shall be subject to the condition that, if for any reason and at any stage in future, it is found that the candidate was not eligible for appearing in Higher Secondary Part-I (11th) but has been declared fit for promotion by the school, JKBOSE reserves the right to cancel his/her promotion without any prior notice," it said.

Jamwal said the decision was taken by the competent authority keeping in view the "prevailing extraordinary circumstances" due to the spread of COVID 19.

