'Truth should come out': Ashok Gehlot demands inquiry into Delhi Markaz issue

Ashok Gehlot also said the issue should not be communalised, as every Indian is united in the fight against the coronavirus.

Published: 07th April 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded an "inquiry" by a retired or sitting Supreme Court Judge into the Markaz issue which is at the centre of controversy for holding such a large congregation in the heart of Delhi despite prohibitory orders.

Addressing a Press Conference via video conferencing, Gehlot said, "A sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court should conduct an inquiry so that the truth should come out as to who was at fault."

He said that the issue should not be communalised, as every Indian is united in the fight against the deadly disease.

Slamming the government Gehlot said, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue on February 12 and if the government had stopped the people from coming to India or screened them properly at the airports, the Virus would not have spread so much.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who was linked from Delhi via video conferencing, said, "those who are culprit in the issue should be brought to book."

But there are questions that should be answered - "why the National security advisor Ajit Doval went to the Markaz at 2 am in the night and talked with the Maulana and he should tell what transpired between them." asked Surjewala.

He urged the government to take urgent action against visa violators, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, while he said that Maulana is absconding and the security agencies are not able to trace him.

The Delhi Police has served a second notice to Mohammad Saad, Tablighi Jamaat chief, on Monday and sought additional information and documents from him pertaining to congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

A case has been registered against him and six other members of the Tablighi Jamaat for organising a congregation because of COVID-19 in India. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is probing the matter and Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey is supervising it.

Maulana Saad has been served notice under section 91 (summons to produce document or other things) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police have sought only information from him. The investigators have stated that they do not want Saad to join the probe as of now.

