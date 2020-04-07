STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine 'our supply'?: Shashi Tharoor to Donald Trump

Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and allegedly said that the US could "retaliate" if India did not release drug.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's alleged threat to retaliate in case India did not supply a drug requested for by Trump to fight coronavirus.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said: "Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard of a Head of State or government openly threatening another like this."

"What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine 'our supply', Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you," said Tharoor.

Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and allegedly said that the US could "retaliate" if India did not release drug that he termed "game-changer" in the fight against Covid-19. On Saturday, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the country manufactures in large quantities.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: "President Trump's remarks that 'India has been taking advantage of US trade for years' and 'there may be retaliation if India does not supply hydroxychloroquine' proves that US views relationship with India as transactional and neither "HowdyModi" nor "Namaste Trump" make us all-weather friends."

"Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but life-saving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Shashi Tharoor Jaiveer Shergill Donald Trump COVID 19 hydroxychloroquine United States coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp