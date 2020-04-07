What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine 'our supply'?: Shashi Tharoor to Donald Trump

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's alleged threat to retaliate in case India did not supply a drug requested for by Trump to fight coronavirus.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said: "Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard of a Head of State or government openly threatening another like this."

"What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine 'our supply', Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you," said Tharoor.

Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and allegedly said that the US could "retaliate" if India did not release drug that he termed "game-changer" in the fight against Covid-19. On Saturday, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the country manufactures in large quantities.

Another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: "President Trump's remarks that 'India has been taking advantage of US trade for years' and 'there may be retaliation if India does not supply hydroxychloroquine' proves that US views relationship with India as transactional and neither "HowdyModi" nor "Namaste Trump" make us all-weather friends."

"Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but life-saving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier in the day.