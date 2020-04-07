STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Will support it': Puducherry Chief Minister in favour of extension of coronavirus lockdown

The CM regretted that neither any financial assistance of the Rs 995 crores was sought nor GST arrears, other dues have been released by the Central government so far during the lockdown period.
 

Published: 07th April 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayansamy lit a lamp at his balcony on Sunday to show his solidarity to end the 'darkness' of coronavirus' as requested by Indian Prime Minister.

Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayansamy lit a lamp at his balcony on Sunday to show his solidarity to end the 'darkness' of coronavirus' as requested by PM. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday expressed favour for extension of lockdown considering the current COVID-19 scenario in Puducherry and the rest of India. CM Narayanasamy said that his government would support the central government if the lockdown period was extended. 

Briefing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, Narayanasamy said that Puducherry government is compelled to take certain hard decisions after April 14 as the COVID-19 cases are shooting up, particularly in the bordering Tamil Nadu areas of  Villupuram and Cuddalore.

'The people of Puducherry have to be protected. However the Central government needs to support the Puducherry government by ensuring the availability of essential items, medical equipment and releasing timely funds,' the CM said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

He regretted that neither any financial assistance of the Rs 995 crores was sought nor GST arrears, other dues have been released by the Central government so far during the lockdown period.

The doctors and other staffs of private medical colleges will join government doctors and health workers in door to door visits in rural areas and check people for COVID-19 symptoms. The report of the same will be submitted to the government.

Private medical colleges have also agreed to coordinate with the Indira Gandhi government medical college which is designated exclusive COVID-19 hospital.

Doctors and nurses of the private medical college will help their counterparts in the government medical colleges on a shift basis. Further, the private medical colleges have also agreed to give their ventilators to support the Government medical college, Narayanasmay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp