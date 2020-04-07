'Will support it': Puducherry Chief Minister in favour of extension of coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday expressed favour for extension of lockdown considering the current COVID-19 scenario in Puducherry and the rest of India. CM Narayanasamy said that his government would support the central government if the lockdown period was extended.



Briefing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, Narayanasamy said that Puducherry government is compelled to take certain hard decisions after April 14 as the COVID-19 cases are shooting up, particularly in the bordering Tamil Nadu areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore.



'The people of Puducherry have to be protected. However the Central government needs to support the Puducherry government by ensuring the availability of essential items, medical equipment and releasing timely funds,' the CM said.



He regretted that neither any financial assistance of the Rs 995 crores was sought nor GST arrears, other dues have been released by the Central government so far during the lockdown period.



The doctors and other staffs of private medical colleges will join government doctors and health workers in door to door visits in rural areas and check people for COVID-19 symptoms. The report of the same will be submitted to the government.



Private medical colleges have also agreed to coordinate with the Indira Gandhi government medical college which is designated exclusive COVID-19 hospital.



Doctors and nurses of the private medical college will help their counterparts in the government medical colleges on a shift basis. Further, the private medical colleges have also agreed to give their ventilators to support the Government medical college, Narayanasmay said.