With 19 more positive cases, Gujarat COVID-19 count at 165

Thirteen were confirmed from Ahmedabad, three from Patan and one each from Bhavnagar, Anand and Sabarkantha.

Published: 07th April 2020

Coronavirus

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Nineteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Gujarat on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

With this, the state tally of positive COVID-19 cases climbed to 165.

Fifteen places in Gujarat are presently cluster quarantined -- three places in Surat, two in Vadodara, two in Bhavnagar and eight in Ahmedabad, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, said on Monday.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114.

