Abide by lockdown on Shab-e-Barat: Union Ministers, Muslim bodies amid COVID-19

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani also appealed to the Muslims to remain indoors and pray for their well-being and the country’s welfare.

Published: 08th April 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All prominent Muslim bodies and the Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday appealed to the community to strictly abide by the lockdown during Shab-e-Barat, which will be observed on April 9.

Naqvi said various religious leaders and organisations representing the community have already appealed to the community to adhere to the lockdown.

“The whole country is observing a lockdown and any carelessness on our part can increase the problems for our family, society and the nation,” Naqvi said.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said, “In normal times, the faithful in thousands gather at the Jama Masjid, while hundreds throng the streets. However, this time, the country is facing the coronavirus crisis and we have to be careful. Stay in your homes and pray. Take all precautions.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani also appealed to the Muslims to remain indoors and pray for their well-being and the country’s welfare.

Madani emphasised the need to maintain social distancing and said nothing that endangers personal safety and violates the law of the land and ‘Shariat’ should be done.

