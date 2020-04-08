STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIIMS issues guidelines on reuse of PPE, citing depletion of stocks

COVID-19 pandemic has strained our resources tremendously in the healthcare setting. One of the most urgent issues is the fast depletion of PPEs, AIIMS said.

Published: 08th April 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore police have formed an 11-member quick response team which is provided with personal protective equipment to avoid direct contact with the patients.

Healthcare workers wearning Personal Protective Equipment (Photo | Express) | Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The AIIMS has released guidelines for the reuse of PPE, citing their fast depletion of stocks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, while stressing that the methods for disinfection should only be considered as extraordinary last-resort methods in the event of an imminent shortages of such kits.

According to the AIIMS guidelines, decontamination of PPE kits for the purpose of reuse is currently not recommended, primarily because of concerns that it would degrade the performance, especially of the respirator.

But then, decontamination and reuse of PPE kits may provide another solution by extending the existing on-hand supplies, the guidelines say.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has strained our resources tremendously in the healthcare setting. One of the most urgent issues is the fast depletion of personal protective equipment (PPE) used in the care of patients. This is a significant concern for healthcare workers' health and safety," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

Healthcare workers across the country have highlighted the paucity of PPE, including coveralls, goggles, masks, gloves and shoe covers among others.

According to the AIIMS guidelines, coveralls and N95 masks can be decontaminated using doubling dilution of 11 per cent hydrogen peroxide vapour in a sealed room while face shields and goggles can be decontaminated using 0.5 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution and 70 per cent alcohol.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases climbed to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Tuesday 9.45 pm showed at least 162 deaths in the country due to COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS personal protective equipment
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp