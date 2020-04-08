STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BR Ambedkar's birthday declared a closed holiday by central government

The Centre has notified the holiday under the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for banks.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. BR Ambedkar

Dr. BR Ambedkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government has declared April 14, the birthday of BR Ambedkar, as a closed holiday for all its offices, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Wednesday.

The Centre has also notified the holiday under the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for banks.

The section says: "When the day on which a promissory note or bill of exchange is at maturity is a public holiday, the instrument shall be deemed to be due on the next preceding, business day".

Thus, all Central government offices and banks will be closed for business on Tuesday.

In an order issued to all its departments, the ministry said, "It has been decided to declare Tuesday, the 14th April 2020, as a closed holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, for all central government offices, including industrial establishments throughout India".

