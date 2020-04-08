Coronavirus cases rise to 5,274, death toll stands at 149: Health Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 149, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,714 and as many as 410 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

As many as 25 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen people died Maharashtra, two each in Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each and Delhi at 9.

Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.

West Bengal has registered five deaths, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported four each, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll on Tuesday evening was 124.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Wednesday evening showed at least 5,521 cases and 172 deaths while 500 were discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated at 5 pm, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi at 576 cases.

The cases have risen to 427 in Telangana while Kerala has reported 336 COVID-19 cases so far.

Rajasthan has 328 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 343 and Andhra Pradesh reported 305 coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat.

Haryana has 147 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 116, West Bengal has 99 and Punjab has 91 positive patients so far.

Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases while 38 people were infected with the virus in Bihar, Uttarakhand has 31 patients and Assam 27.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have 18 cases each while Ladakh has 14 positive patients so far.

Ten cases each have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh.

Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry at five cases.

Jharkhand has reported four cases and Manipur two.

Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.