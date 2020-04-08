COVID-19 positive cases come down but surveillance up in Noida

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the spread of coronavirus ebbing in Gautam Buddh Nagar with not a single positive case surfacing in last 60 hours, the district administration has constituted 300 surveillance and containment teams to visit all spots from where COVID-19 cases were reported so that the tempo of curbing the spread could be maintained.

According to officials, there have been 12 major clusters in the district where initial containment activities were carried out. From Tuesday, the teams have started visiting all these clusters.

Each team comprises of a health worker, a policeman and a revenue department worker. It will cover all areas within a 3-km radius of each cluster. The team is mandated to visit each house in particular clusters to spread awareness.

They will sensitise the residents about precautions required to avoid the infection, techniques to sanitize the house and hand-washing techniques.

Officials will also be collecting information about people who have a travel history to foreign countries over the past one or two months.

“All officials involved in surveillance have been informed about the procedure. The data will help us in keeping a tab on people’s health. This drive is called coronavirus awareness programme,” Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

By Monday night, the health department had notified 1,851 travellers, put 1,225 persons under surveillance, and collected samples of 1,030 persons. A total of 58 positive cases have been confirmed, while 678 samples have come negative.

The district administration has also started a call centre to address issues related to the lockdown.

No fresh COVID-19 case, two more cured

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida for the third day in a row, even as two more coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the total 58 cases, only 50 cases are active. Notably, of the total positive cases in the district, not a single persons have emerged with Tablighi Jamat connection and the majority of the cases (30) were tracked to a single private firm Cease Fire-manufacturing fire extinguishers.