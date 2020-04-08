STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive cases come down but surveillance up in Noida

According to officials, there have been 12 major clusters in the district where initial containment activities were carried out.

Published: 08th April 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the spread of coronavirus ebbing in Gautam Buddh Nagar with not a single positive case surfacing in last 60 hours, the district administration has constituted 300 surveillance and containment teams to visit all spots from where COVID-19 cases were reported so that the tempo of curbing the spread could be maintained.

According to officials, there have been 12 major clusters in the district where initial containment activities were carried out. From Tuesday, the teams have started visiting all these clusters.

Each team comprises of a health worker, a policeman and a revenue department worker. It will cover all areas within a 3-km radius of each cluster. The team is mandated to visit each house in particular clusters to spread awareness.

They will sensitise the residents about precautions required to avoid the infection, techniques to sanitize the house and hand-washing techniques.

Officials will also be collecting information about people who have a travel history to foreign countries over the past one or two months.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 200 from Noida locality quarantined, DM says 'cluster containment' exercise

“All officials involved in surveillance have been informed about the procedure. The data will help us in keeping a tab on people’s health. This drive is called coronavirus awareness programme,” Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

By Monday night, the health department had notified 1,851 travellers, put 1,225 persons under surveillance, and collected samples of 1,030 persons. A total of 58 positive cases have been confirmed, while 678 samples have come negative.

The district administration has also started a call centre to address issues related to the lockdown.

No fresh COVID-19 case, two more cured

No fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida for the third day in a row, even as two more coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the total 58 cases, only 50 cases are active. Notably, of the total positive cases in the district, not a single persons have emerged with Tablighi Jamat connection and the majority of the cases (30) were tracked to a single private firm Cease Fire-manufacturing fire extinguishers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gautam Buddh Nagar India Lockdown Noida Lockdown
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp