Nation

Don't pay heed to Donald Trump's threat for drug export: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to PM Modi

Sanjay Raut said the PM Modi hinted that the ongoing lockdown might be extended further since it was the only option.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to pay heed to US President Donald Trump's threat of retaliation if India did not export the drug Hydroxychloroquine.

After attending a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaders of various parties on the coronavirus situation via video conference in Mumbai, Raut said the PM hinted that the ongoing lockdown might be extended further since it was the only option.

"I told him that the party will support any decision he takes," Raut told PTI.

President Donald Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised in case of a negative outcome as New Delhi has good relations with Washington.

Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus that has so far killed more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh within weeks.

"If the US seeks help from India as a friend, it is the duty to extend assistance, but threatening is an insult of our country and as the PM you should respond," Raut said to have told the PM.

The Sena Parliamentary Party Leader later told PTI that he put forth his views on the behalf of the Sena and assured the PM of all assistance to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I told him we are all together under your leadership," he said.

Raut also said that the Sena supports the 30 per cent cut in the salaries of MPs to raise funds to fight coronavirus.

  • rao
    welfare of 1 crore indians abroad in usa need to be kept in mind including their basic food requirements
    1 day ago reply
