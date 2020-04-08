STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight members of family test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

So far, in Khargone city, 12 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, out of which two have lost their lives. 

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KHARGONE: Eight members of the same family have tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

All the victims fell prey to the deadly virus after coming in contact with their kin who was also tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back, visited South Africa and attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

All the eight members have been put under quarantine facility at a hospital in Khargone city.

READ| ESMA invoked in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The man identified as Nur Mohammed, who was the carrier of the lethal infection, reached Khargone on March 20 and died on March 28 from the virus.

"After returning to Khargaon, Nur Mohammed did not inform the district authorities. His mother also died after catching the infection. It is mandatory for everybody to inform the administration about their visit, so that their samples can be collected and tests can be conducted on time," District Collector Gopal Chandra Dadh told ANI.

So far, in Khargone city, 12 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, out of which two have lost their lives. 

