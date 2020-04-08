Essential Services Maintenance Act invoked in Madhya Pradesh as COVID-19 cases rise to 341

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government invoked on Wednesday the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Act across the state for better management of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about the decision which is being seen as a measure to prevent any strike by essential services delivery system, including the medical and health services.

The former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath, however, questioned the state government’s decision to invoke ESMA across the state, when the government doctors, medical staff and officials are performing their duties with utmost responsibility.

The decision to invoke ESMA in the central Indian state came a day after seven government doctors and three sister tutors were booked under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Atyavashyak Seva Sandharan and Vichchinitta Nivaran Adhiniyam 1979 for remaining absent from official duties.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj ने आज मध्यप्रदेश की सड़कों की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक में कहा कि गत 15 वर्षों में गांव-गांव तक बेहतरीन सड़कें बनाई गई हैं। इनका नियमित रूप से संधारण एवं समय-समय पर आवश्यक मरम्मत महत्वपूर्ण है। हर हाल में 15 जून से पहले यह कार्य समाप्त कर लिया जाए। pic.twitter.com/UiO6kdQeiS — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the state’s Coronavirus positive count increased to 341 on Wednesday from the 290 counts which was reported on Tuesday. Out of the 341 positive cases, 173 related to Indore and 94 to Bhopal. While Indore 22 more cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, Bhopal reported nine new cases, including a TV channel journalist, who is believed to have contracted the infection from a circle SP level police officer already tested positive.

Out of the 381 total positive cases reported so far in the state, 329 are active, 25 have turned negative, while 27 have died.

Out of the 94 positive cases reported so far in the state capital, over 65 cases pertain to state health department officials and police personnel. Around 2100 cops of different designations, meanwhile, are not going home and are staying at hotels, guest houses and marriage gardens as a precautionary measure.