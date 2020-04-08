STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Essential Services Maintenance Act invoked in Madhya Pradesh as COVID-19 cases rise to 341

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about the decision which is being seen as a measure to prevent any strike by essential services delivery system, including the medical and health services.

Board office square wears a deserted look during nationwide lockdown in Bhopal

Board office square wears a deserted look during nationwide lockdown in Bhopal. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government invoked on Wednesday the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Act across the state for better management of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath, however, questioned the state government’s decision to invoke ESMA across the state, when the government doctors, medical staff and officials are performing their duties with utmost responsibility.

The decision to invoke ESMA in the central Indian state came a day after seven government doctors and three sister tutors were booked under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Atyavashyak Seva Sandharan and Vichchinitta Nivaran Adhiniyam 1979 for remaining absent from official duties.

Meanwhile, the state’s Coronavirus positive count increased to 341 on Wednesday from the 290 counts which was reported on Tuesday. Out of the 341 positive cases, 173 related to Indore and 94 to Bhopal. While Indore 22 more cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, Bhopal reported nine new cases, including a TV channel journalist, who is believed to have contracted the infection from a circle SP level police officer already tested positive.

Out of the 381 total positive cases reported so far in the state, 329 are active, 25 have turned negative, while 27 have died.

Out of the 94 positive cases reported so far in the state capital, over 65 cases pertain to state health department officials and police personnel. Around 2100 cops of different designations, meanwhile, are not going home and are staying at hotels, guest houses and marriage gardens as a precautionary measure.  

