External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 crisis with Spanish FM Arancha Gonzalez

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González during which the two leaders agreed that effective coronavirus response requires global cooperation.

The talks between the two foreign ministers came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish FM Arancha González. We agreed that effective #COVID response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain."

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,274 on Wednesday, while the death toll stood at 149, the Union Health Ministry said.

Globally, the virus has killed over 75,000 people and infected more than 13 lakh.