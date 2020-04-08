'Garur' app works wonder in Bihar's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The 'Garur' app, developed by Bihar Disaster Management Department 24 hours after the outbreak of COVID-19 was reported, is doing wonder in tracking Bihar bound travellers.

In a first in the country, the app has set a record of having traced out more than 2 lakh of international and domestic travellers in Bihar amid lockdown and helping the officials in monitoring them.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the brain behind this move and principal secretary of disaster management department Pratay Amrit said, "Through the 'Garur' app, which is doing wonderfully in both tracings and monitoring the travellers and others, more than 1.77 lakh houses have been visited in Bihar. This app helped the department to trace that 3671 persons, who had recently come in Bihar from outsides were not living at their homes. Out of total 2,78,718 persons traced, 15,392 had international travelling history while the rest of the persons had domestic travelling history to different parts of the country.

"There are 3265 school and panchayat buildings based quarantine centres running across the state in which 31192 persons, mostly migrants, have being quarantined". In urban areas of the state, 156 Disaster Relief Camps are running with17000 migrants and others including beggars and other poor people with facilities to provide foods and shelters. If everything goes well, the dairy stalls, outlets and brick kilns in Bihar would be allowed to function with more time slots", he added.