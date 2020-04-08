STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa to recommend extension of lockdown till April 30

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend an extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30 in light of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, also decided that section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code should remain in place till the ongoing health crisis abates.

"We have decided to recommend an extension in the current lockdown to the Prime Minister's Office, suggesting that it remain in place till April 30," state Port Minister Michael Lobo told PTI.

Although the situation in Goa is under control, with only seven persons testing positive for coronavirus, the lockdown has to continue till April 30 considering the national scenario, he said.

The state cabinet also recommended that section 144 of the CrPC, which was imposed in the state to avoid crowding and practise social distancing, should continue till the situation improves, Lobo added.

The Prime Minister had asked the states to give their recommendations on the current 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 14.

