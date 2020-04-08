Government official in Uttar Pradesh alleges assault by BJP MP Subrat Pathak

By PTI

KANNAUJ: A state government official on Tuesday accused the BJP MP from Kannauj of assaulting him.

Tehsildar Sadar, Arvind Kumar alleged that MP Subrat Pathak was pressurising him to sanction some projects which flouted rules and when he refused, the leader verbally abused him on the phone and later arrived at his residence along with his supporters and beat him up.

Pathak, however, said the official had failed to properly distribute food among the poor and also misbehaved with his supporters.

"I was continuously getting complaints from the poor regarding distribution of food and when I took up the matter with him (Kumar) he reacted indecently," Pathak said.

The MP also alleged that the tehsildar misbehaved with his supporters and beat them up.

Kumar said that he has apprised his seniors about the incident and has also got a medical examination conducted at the district hospital.