Government plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 fight

Accordingly, to take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the launch of the integrated government online training (iGOT) platform has been fast-forwarded.

Chennai Corpoartion workers stand along with traffic police at MEPZ signal near Tambaram and give hand santisers to the motorist who come out for essential purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a "larger force" to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase.

It has decided to provide them with necessary training through online mode.

"As all are aware, India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19 pandemic. It will be pertinent to take note of the fact that India's first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job."

"However, a large force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the subsequent stages of the pandemic," according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Accordingly, to take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the launch of the integrated government online training (iGOT) platform has been fast-forwarded, and a version of iGOT fitted to these needs has been launched, it said.

"The platform will provide the training modules on flexitime and on site basis so that the COVID response can be delivered at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic," said the order.

The courses on iGOT, it said, have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), state government officers and civil defence officials, among others.

The online training modules are also available for various police organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) and other volunteers at this stage, said the order, issued to all central government departments and state governments.

They have been asked to encourage more and more members of the organisations concerned to onboard the iGOT platform and undergo online training so that the pandemic may be handled efficiently, the order said.

