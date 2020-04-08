STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian students stranded in Germany safe, says scholars body

FISA said that all Indians in Germany are safe and that it is arranging webinars (live, virtual interactive sessions), answering queries and providing authentic information to students.

Published: 08th April 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

A woman sits on the platform at the main train station station in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: With several Indian students stranded in Germany due to the lockdown, the Frankfurt Indian Scholars Association (FISA) has assured they are safe and appealed to their parents not to panic.

FISA executive member Abhishek Acharya in a statement issued on Tuesday said all Indians in Germany are safe and that it is arranging webinars (live, virtual interactive sessions), answering queries and providing authentic information to students.

The Embassy of India in Berlin has released helpline numbers to provide help to Indians staying in Germany, the statement said, adding that the German government has announced relief packages for students who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Acharya also mentioned that Germany has relaxed its lockdown and grocery stores are open, and the online delivery systems are also working normally.

Nupur Kulkarni, who hails from Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and is currently pursuing a finance course in Frankfurt, in a message said she has been at home for two months now.

"Lectures and exams are conducted online and (assignments) submission dates are also extended because of the pandemic. Food items having long shelf-life are available in stores and public transport is also operational," she said.

Aurangabad native Vaibhav Rajkarne, who is studying at the Hamburg University of Technology, said the situation there is under control.

"Though coronavirus cases are increasing, essential services are running smoothly. We are being taken care of and some industries have also started functioning in shifts by maintaining social distancing," he said.

Ashish Keshkamat, a native of Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka and currently staying in Hamburg, said a recent video showed Indians were facing problems in Germany, but it is not the case.

Ticket counters for public transport are closed but people can buy tickets online, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Frankfurt Indian Scholars Association Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp