Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh make wearing face masks mandatory

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in the Civil Secretariat-the seat of J&K government -- and Leh district.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU/LEH: Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in the Civil Secretariat-the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government--and Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said face masks have been made mandatory for all the officers, staff and visitors in the Civil Secretariat as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Civil Secretariat is presently functional here as part of the bi-annual darbar move, under which the government functions six months each in Jammu and Srinagar during winter and summer months.

"Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries are authorised to effect the purchase of masks, so as to provide three (3) reusable masks for each employee of his/her department in the civil secretariat. The expenditure on this account shall be defrayed from the office expenses (OE) head," Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma said.

In the event of non-availability of masks in the open market, he said, the administrative secretaries would submit their requirements to the department of civil supplies, consumer affairs and public distribution for supply of the same.

District Magistrate, Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the general public as well as the government officials (both civilian and armed forces) to mandatorily wear the face masks at public places without any exemption.

"In case of any violation, penal action under rules shall be taken against the violators. This shall come into force with effect from April 9," he said in his order issued in exercise of powers under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

