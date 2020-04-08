STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On day fifteen of lockdown, PM interacts with floor leaders of political parties on coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

The interaction was held through video conferencing and those participated, included Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five.

This is prime minister's first interaction with floor leaders, including those from the Opposition, after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 25 though he had held interactions with chief ministers of all states including those ruled by non-NDA parties.

The prime minister has been interacting with various stakeholders, including doctors, journalists and heads of Indian missions to get a feedback on ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

He also recently spoke to various leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and discussed the COVID-19 situation as well as his government's efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He had also talked former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, and former prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh.

