PM Modi disapproves of 'campaign' to honour him; says could be attempt to drag him into controversy

If you want to honour Modi, take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists, the PM said.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his disapproval of a reported campaign that people should give him a standing ovation for five minutes, saying it appears to be a mischief to drag him into controversy.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said maybe it is someone's goodwill, "yet I insist that if you really have so much love and want to honour Modi, then take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists."

"There can be no greater honour for me than this," he said.

Modi said it has been brought to his notice that some people are running this campaign to honour him by giving him a standing ovation for five minutes.

"At first sight, it appears to be a mischief to drag Modi in a controversy," he wrote.

Modi's tweets were in response to an unsigned message circulating online that asked people to give him a standing ovation for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday for the work he has been doing for the nation.

Comments

