Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Published: 08th April 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month as "human bombs" who can potentially spread infection among large population.

The former chief minister also demanded that such attendees be tracked and screened.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Issuing a video message after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis said, "The coronavirus infected people who have come from the congregation at the Nizamuddin in New Delhi are a kind of human bombs. They can cause infection in the largescale population.

"It is imperative to trace, track and treat these people," he said.

According to government, coronavirus positive cases jumped across the country, after many Tablighis traveled back to their respective states.

