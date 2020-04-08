STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held in Uttar Pradesh for manhandling ASHA worker seeking data from people

The woman said that while people were sharing their information calmly, a few resisted and abused her verbally and tore the documents she was carrying.

Published: 08th April 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

GONDA: Two people were arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and manhandling an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker here in Takiya area in Bhauri Ganj here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 6 when ASHA worker, Beena Yadav, arrived at the Takiya area to collect data and make a list of people who had recently returned from other states and countries in view of combating COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, the woman said that while people were sharing their information calmly, a few resisted and abused her verbally and tore the documents she was carrying.

READ| In times of Covid, all Asha workers expect is appreciation for their service

"I went for a survey to make a list of the people returning from other states and abroad. Some people gave me the information peacefully. But some others verbally abused me, tore my register and manhandled me," the ASHA worker said.

On the basis of her complaint, police have registered an FIR against five people.

"Two have been arrested. Rest of the arrests will be made soon and action will be taken against all of them," said Circle Officer Kripa Shankar Kanaujiya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asha workers Health workers coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp