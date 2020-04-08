STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal forms three task forces to bolster fight against COVID-19

Mamata Banerjee said the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 71, with the death count remaining five.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formed three task forces on economy, enforcement of lockdown and restrictions in a bid to streamline its response to combat the Novel Coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday.

The first task force on restrictions and relaxations will be headed by the state Shief Secretary. It would decide on enforcement of restrictions as also identify the sectors where relaxations are needed to be given.

The taskforce on economy would decide on reforms and programmes and plans in view of the situation created by the COVID-19 disease. The Finance Secretary will be in charge of the task force.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The third task force on enforcement would be headed by the Home Secretary.

Banerjee said the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 71, with the death count remaining on five.

She said three patients admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Beliaghata, would be released on Wednesday as they have recovered. Two other patients admitted in the state-run hospital have also tested negative for the disease.

She also informed the media that 30 doctors, five nursing staff and four technicians of NRS Medical College Hospital, who were put on quarantine after one deceased person tested positive for COVID-19, have been found negative for the infection.

A total of 79 persons including 39 doctors, and a group of nurses and technicians had been quarantined and the male medicine ward closed for fumigation after the development. The test results of the other personnel are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal coronavirus COVID 19 Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp