West Bengal forms three task forces to bolster fight against COVID-19

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formed three task forces on economy, enforcement of lockdown and restrictions in a bid to streamline its response to combat the Novel Coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Wednesday.

The first task force on restrictions and relaxations will be headed by the state Shief Secretary. It would decide on enforcement of restrictions as also identify the sectors where relaxations are needed to be given.

The taskforce on economy would decide on reforms and programmes and plans in view of the situation created by the COVID-19 disease. The Finance Secretary will be in charge of the task force.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The third task force on enforcement would be headed by the Home Secretary.

Banerjee said the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 71, with the death count remaining on five.

She said three patients admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Beliaghata, would be released on Wednesday as they have recovered. Two other patients admitted in the state-run hospital have also tested negative for the disease.

She also informed the media that 30 doctors, five nursing staff and four technicians of NRS Medical College Hospital, who were put on quarantine after one deceased person tested positive for COVID-19, have been found negative for the infection.

A total of 79 persons including 39 doctors, and a group of nurses and technicians had been quarantined and the male medicine ward closed for fumigation after the development. The test results of the other personnel are awaited.