1886 arrested in Maharashtra for violating lockdown norms

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Police has registered 27,423 cases under IPC sections 188 (not obeying govt order) arrersted 1886 people for violating the lockdown directives.

As many as 438 people were booked for violating home quarantine norms and 161 people arrested for assaulting cops, the state police report said.

Similarly, while 977 cases were filed for violation of restriction rules, 12,420 vehicles were seized across the state for traffic rule violation.

The Police collected Rs 95.56 lakh as fine from people and vehicle drivers who had violated the lockdown norms. The police’s toll-free contact number - 100 - received 58,009 lockdown-related calls. The cops received 17668 calls from Nagpur, 14698 from Mumbai and 6885 from Pune.

The cops also registered 132 cases against the people for spreading hatred on religious line on social media and held 32 people. The maximum of such cases were filed in Beed (16) followed by Kolhapur (13) and Pune (11).

The state excise department seized Rs 4.26 crore-worth liquor bottles and registered 1752 cases against the accused. “We have arrested 657 accused for illegally carrying liquor and 60 people have arrested,” said, excise officer.

Maharashtra government is considering to extend the lockdown period in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune where coronavirus positive cases are on the rise. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they will take the stock of ground reality before any such decision.