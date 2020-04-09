STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 booked in Jalandhar for obstructing admin from performing last rites of COVID-19 patient

On seeing the administration making arrangements for the cremation, people started protesting against it, police said.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Thursday booked 60 people for allegedly obstructing the administration from performing the last rites of a coronavirus patient in a Jalandhar locality, a senior official said.

According to a government release, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Bhullar said a team of senior police officials has been formed to identify those who obstructed the administration from performing the patient's last rites.

The action was taken after they barred officials from taking the body to the cremation ground.

The COVID-19 patient, who was on ventilator support, had died in the early hours on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital after he complained of breathing issues three days ago.

On seeing the administration making arrangements for the cremation, people started protesting against it, police said.

"It was only after we acted strictly, the patient was cremated," ACP (Central) Harsimrat Singh said.

Meanwhile, a Punjab MLA and his father, who were in contact with the deceased's son, a local politician, have gone into self-isolation.

The victim's son, daughter-in-law and grandchild have also been quarantined at the civil hospital.

The accused, yet to be identified, have been booked under sections of the IPC, Epidemic Disease Act, 1893 and the Disaster Management Act, 1996.

