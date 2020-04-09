STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As per new circular, states depend on Centre to procure COVID-19 medical equipment

The central government issued a circular asking state government not to procure any safety kits like PPE, mask, gloves and ventilators as the procurement will be done only by the centre.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

A primary healthcare team checks passengers for COVID-19 symptoms at the Chiragpally checkpost, near the Maharashtra border.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Express News Service

MUMBAI: With more than 5734 people tested positive and over 166 deaths, a Centre versus state fight has started while amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The central government issued a circular asking state government not to procure any safety kits like PPE, mask, gloves and ventilators as the procurement will be done only by the centre which will later be supplied to the respective state governments.

The circular dated April 2, 2020, was issued by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to all state governments and union territories. The under-secretary of government India, GK Pillai who had signed the circular stating it as urgent.

The circular reads 'as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, the productions, procurement, import and distributions of essential types of equipment like a mask, PPE, gloves, ventilators etc will be done by the empowered group of the central government.'

'The state government has to put forward their demands of crucial medical devices for COVID-19 management like personal protection equipment, N95 mask, ventilators rationally and fortnightly demand to the central government. The state governments will not go for the procurement of these essential medical types of equipment that will be done centrally by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and then it will distribute to states. The state should ensure distribution of this given equipment at the field functionary,' reads the circular.

“We were aghast to see this circular by the central government. In the federal structure, health and internal security is the state subject. But BJP led authoritarian government wants to throttle the right of the states by using disaster management act,” said senior minister of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

In Maharashtra, several local government hospitals have been demanding safety equipment for a long time to the government. However, the government ensured them that once they get it from the Centre, it will be released.

In Maharashtra, a total of 1297 coronavirus positive cases were reported and over 80 deaths. In Mumbai alone, 774 tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the non-availability of safety medical equipment like N95 mask, gloves and suit, the large numbers of health workers and doctors are also getting infected with the coronavirus.

'We are fighting against the world deadly virus without any safety equipment. The doctors and health workers who are soldiers in this global do not even have proper medical equipment, then how we expect that the doctors will fight the war and defeat the virus enemy,' said a senior doctor who refused to name.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his state address admitted that there are shortages of medical equipment in the state, but was confident about the central government help.

The senior health official said that they have almost placed the purchasing these health equipment order and about to get delivery as well, but the central government forced them to cancel these order at the eleventh hour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India coornavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp