STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal CM Mamata hints at partial relaxation for transport sector, allowing some industries to operate

Mamata assured the industry representatives that the deadline for government licenses will be extended from March 31 to June 30.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is exploring the option of granting a partial relaxation to the transport sector and allowing some industries to operate with a small workforce amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

After a meeting with trade and industry representatives, Banerjee said the state government is contemplating the idea of minimal transportation like giving a go-ahead to taxis to hit the streets again, but carrying not more than four persons, including the driver.

"We have already allowed home delivery of food and other goods....Some kind of transportation is needed (for the movement of various goods) but not in a mass manner.

"But whatever we do, it has to be done honouring the lockdown for the sake of human lives," she said.

The state government is also thinking of allowing certain industries to operate with a small number of workers inside factories, Banerjee said, adding, "Hand sanitisers and masks should be made compulsory for them."

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

She urged corporates and industry bodies to support the markets in various parts of the city in maintaining social distancing and provide hand sanitiser to the people visiting those areas.

The chief minister said the small-scale industries of the state should engage in the manufacture of hand sanitiser and washable cloth masks.

She also assured the industry representatives that the deadline for government licenses will be extended from March 31 to June 30.

"The process of obtaining such licenses will also be made online," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.

Regarding the tea industry, she said her government has decided to allow the tea gardens to reopen initially with a 15-per cent workforce, as it is required to prune the bushes, which have grown old due to the closure.

Operating with a lesser workforce will help maintain social distancing, she added.

On the financial relief measures sought by certain sections of the industry, Banerjee said, "Our hands are tied. We have to repay a large amount every year towards central government loans. It is not possible to give any concession like relief on electricity duty."

Such concessions can only be provided by the Centre, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp