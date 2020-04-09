STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal village starves as ration cards mortgaged with money lenders

The poor labourers deposit their ration cards as guarantee for borrowing money to bear treatment expenditure or conduct weddings.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Almost an entire village in Purulia district is starving as ration cards of around 50 families of tribal daily wagers are mortgaged with the local money lenders. The beneficiaries are now being deprived of the free food grains through public distribution system (PDS) as announced by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

The poor labourers in the Bengal’s most backward region had to deposit their ration cards, which are considered as the only ‘valuable asset’ that they possess, as guarantee for borrowing money ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The poor tribals are compelled to do so for either buying train tickets to go to other states as migrants labourers, bear treatment expenditure or arrange funds for daughter’s wedding.

As interest of the loan amount, the money lenders collect food grains from local ration dealers against the ration cards of the poor borrowers and sell it in open market, sometimes to the original card-holders too.

The exploitation of the poor by their rich neighbours emerged at Sarjumatu village in Purulia’s Jhalda-I block, around 310 km from Kolkata, a small hamlet inhabited by a 60 odd families, who either work as outbound migrant labourers in other states or earn their bread and butter by going to nearby small towns to work as daily wage earners.

Most of the migrant labourers returned to the village before the lockdown was announced. Both the daily wage earners who returned home and those who used to work in the area are now starving along with their families as they have nothing to eat, nothing to cook.

"The chief minister announced free food grain for people like us till September. The ration card is required to avail the facility. When I requested the person from whom I had borrowed Rs 5,000 for going to Odisha one year ago to work as a labourer with folded hands, he turned down my plea saying I would have to repay the loan first. I have no money to meet his demand. I started begging and with my collection, I fed my five-member family. But now no one is helping me. I, my wife and our three children are starving for past two days," said Suresh Kalindi.

Suresh borrowed the money to buy train tickets to Odisha and secure accommodation in the neighbouring state till he gets a job there. Before receiving the money, he had to go to the local ration dealer and authorise the money lender verbally for receiving food grains on his behalf.   

The members of the 50 odd families are not entitled to get the facility the chief minister announced for those who do not have ration cards. "The food coupon is being issued to those who do not have ration cards. Since, we were issued ration cards, we are not allowed to get the food coupons," said Jagabandhu Kalindi, who had to borrow Rs 22,000 from a local money lender for treatment of his son and daughter’s wedding.

"I used to go to Jhalda sub-division headquarters to work as a daily wager. But because of the lockdown, I cannot go anywhere. Earlier, I had to buy the same food grain that the money lender procured from ration shop using my card. Now, I have no money to buy it," Gaur Kalindi.

Bengal chief minister had announced free ration for 7.85 crore people in Bengal till September.

Rahul Majumdar, the district magistrate, Purulia, said the beneficiaries violated government norms by mortgaging ration cards and the money lenders too committed the same offence by receiving it. "I have asked the local administration to intervene and sort out the issue," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
free ration Purulia district coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp