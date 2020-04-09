Bhima Koregaon: Activists  told to surrender in 7 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender to jail authorities within a week in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, saying the time will not be extended now as the courts are functioning in Maharashtra.

The activists, who were directed by the apex court on March 16 to surrender within three weeks, had approached the top court seeking extension of time on the ground that going to jail during COVID-19 pandemic is virtually a death sentence. The top court said the accused should have honoured its decision of dismissal of the anticipatory bail and the direction to surrender themselves within three weeks.

“We are told that in Bombay, the courts are functioning. It would have been appropriate for the accused to surrender as the courts are open... However, since the petitioners have enjoyed the protection for long, we extend the time granted to surrender for one week,” the bench ordered, making it clear that there shall not be any further extension.