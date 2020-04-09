STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhima Koregaon: Activists  told to surrender in 7 days

The top court said the accused should have honoured its decision of dismissal of the anticipatory bail and the direction to surrender themselves within three weeks.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender to jail authorities within a week in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, saying the time will not be extended now as the courts are functioning in Maharashtra.

The activists, who were directed by the apex court on March 16 to surrender within three weeks, had approached the top court seeking extension of time on the ground that going to jail during COVID-19 pandemic is virtually a death sentence. The top court said the accused should have honoured its decision of dismissal of the anticipatory bail and the direction to surrender themselves within three weeks.

“We are told that in Bombay, the courts are functioning. It would have been appropriate for the accused to surrender as the courts are open... However, since the petitioners have enjoyed the protection for long, we extend the time granted to surrender for one week,” the bench ordered, making it clear that there shall not be any further extension. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp