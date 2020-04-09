STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule of universities.

Published: 09th April 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking three months' advance fee from students till the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread is in place.

It also directed the schools to promote students, except those of classes 10 and 12, to the next standard.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decisions at a video conference with officials and state ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Singh Dotasara and Subhas Garg.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

He said online classes and e-learning should be arranged by schools and colleges for the continuity of education, according to the release.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule of universities.

Dotasara said school books have been made online while Garg told the CM that mid-semester exams in technical institutions have been conducted online and a YouTube channel has been introduced to provide e-content to students.

He said over 600 lectures have been uploaded on the channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan coronavirus Rajasthan schools COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp