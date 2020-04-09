Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan schools told not to charge advance fee

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking three months' advance fee from students till the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus spread is in place.

It also directed the schools to promote students, except those of classes 10 and 12, to the next standard.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decisions at a video conference with officials and state ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Singh Dotasara and Subhas Garg.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

He said online classes and e-learning should be arranged by schools and colleges for the continuity of education, according to the release.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule of universities.

Dotasara said school books have been made online while Garg told the CM that mid-semester exams in technical institutions have been conducted online and a YouTube channel has been introduced to provide e-content to students.

He said over 600 lectures have been uploaded on the channel.