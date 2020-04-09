STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat orders for 50,000 COVID-19 test kits from abroad

The person detected negative through RAT cannot be declared Covid-19 free. But, such a test can help authorities in isolating suspect corona patients and then send his samples for proper PCR test.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus detection test.

Coronavirus detection test. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: With rising number of coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has ordered for 50,000 RAT (rapid anti-bodies testing) kits from abroad, in addition to kits to be received from the central government.

"We have ordered for 50,000 RAT kits used for a kind of complementary test for the dreaded virus. The shipment will arrive at the earliest," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

"The first batch of 3,000 to 4,000 kits from the Centre is expected to arrive by Friday evening or Saturday," he said.

The Rapid Antibody Test is not a full-fledged test for coronavirus like the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test, which is the most accurate for coronavirus as it detects virus presence even when the patient is asymptomatic. But this test is time-consuming and costly.

ALSO READ: 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total jumps to 241

On the other hand, RAT determines the presence of an antibody, after a person exhibits symptoms of virus attack. It provides results with a little uncertainty and is not considered confirmatory. But RAT kit is cheaper and gives quick results.

The person detected negative through RAT cannot be declared Covid-19 free. But, at least, such a test can help authorities in isolating suspect corona patients and then send his samples for proper PCR test.

"From the corona cases that we have seen till now, 80 per cent were found positive by PCR test are asymptomatic, 15per cent show mild symptoms and 5 per cent show severe and critical conditions," added Ravi.

"In the Cluster Containment Strategy in the hotspots of the five major cities, we are taking maximum samples for PCR tests, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. These guidelines are for taking samples from persons suffering from Influenza Like Infection (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). We are also taking samples from close contacts of positive cases we have found," added Ravi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RAT Gujarat COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID india Rapid Antibody Test
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp