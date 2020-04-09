IIT Bom-bay developing nasal gel for capturing COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Researchers at IIT Bombay are developing a gel that can be applied to the nasal passage, which is a major entry point of the coronavirus. Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is supporting a technology by the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering (DBB), IIT Bombay for capturing and inactivation of novel corona virus.

The team is planning a two-pronged approach to limit transmission of the virus. Primarily, since viruses replicate within host cells of the lungs, the first component of the strategy will be to inhibit binding of viruses to host cells. While this is expected to reduce host cell infection, viruses will still remain active, therefore, raising the need to inactivate them.

Secondly, biological molecules would be incorporated, which would inactivate the trapped viruses in a manner similar to that of detergents. Upon completion, this approach will lead to development of gels that can be locally applied in the nasal cavity. This will protect the safety of health workers.