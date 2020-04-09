STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine, claims Health Ministry

Aggarwal said that twenty domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed.

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the government has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for meeting the current requirement. It said that the Centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of HCQ.

It further reiterated that the medicine should be used only by specified categories of people.

"The Government of India has done proper preparation and planning regarding the current and future requirements of hydroxychloroquine. The current stock is more than enough. The government is 100 per cent prepared to meet emergent needs," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said in a press conference here.

"Hydroxychloroquine should be used as per norms.It is to be given only to contacts and doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients. This medicine can be harmful to people suffering from cardiac problems. Hence, HCQ should be used only by the specified categories of people," he said.

India has temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Supplies of PPEs, masks, and ventilators have now begun. 20 domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for PPEs, orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed and the supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," he said.

"There is a fear among people that everyone needs PPEs. Everyone does not need PPEs. We have issued guidelines earlier. PPEs are not the only coverall. It is a mix of different components like boots, N95 masks, coverall, and headgear. All components are used by people who are at high risk. In case of moderate risk, N95 masks and gloves are sufficient. Sufficient quantity of PPEs is being provided to state governments," he said.

"There was a problem about PPEs in the beginning. In a span of two months, we have matured domestic manufactures. They have started giving supplies," he further said.

The joint secretary also said that high-level teams have been constituted to coordinate with states on "containment plan, hospital preparedness and ventilator management" in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

"The Health Ministry has constituted high-level teams which will coordinate with states on containment plan, hospital preparedness and ventilator management. 10 teams have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh," Aggarwal said.

