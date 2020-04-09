STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19: Modi responds to Trump

Trump described Modi as 'terrific' for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help the humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump who thanked India for the decision to allow the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

"Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer," Modi tweeted.

The India-US partnership is stronger than ever, he said.

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19," the prime minister said.

Trump described Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump said in a tweet.

Comments(1)

  • Vijayan Balakrishnan
    That is the spirit of friendship and need of the hour in these days of unprecedented crisis the entire mankind is facing. Let there be no politicking at least in this historic moment.
    1 day ago reply
