STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian researchers start working on genome sequencing of Covid-19

Whole-genome sequencing is the method used to determine the complete DNA sequence of a specific organism’s genome.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A picture taken on April 3, 2020 at the microbiology laboratory of the Circolo di Varese hospital shows samples of the novel coronavirus, amid the spread of the epidemic COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  How Covid-19 is behaving in India? Researchers from the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi, have started work on the whole genome sequencing of novel coronavirus.

“This will help us understand the evolution of the virus, how dynamic is it and how fast it imitates. This study will help us know how fast it evolves and what are the future aspects of it,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director, CCMB. 

Whole-genome sequencing is the method used to determine the complete DNA sequence of a specific organism’s genome. The approach for sequencing the latest coronavirus involves getting samples from patients that are positive and sending these samples to a sequencing centre. Genome sequencing needs a very large number of samples for study. “Without much data, if you make any conclusion it may not be right. At the moment we are accumulating as many sequencings as we can and once, we have few hundred sequencings with us, then we will be able to make many inferences from many biological aspects of this virus,” said Dr Mishra.

In the next 3-4 weeks, researchers would be able to get at least 200-300 isolates and this information would help them make a further conclusion about the behaviour of this virus. For this, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has also been requested to give a virus that has been isolated from different places. This will help scientists to cover the whole country to get a bigger and clearer picture. This will help the institutes to establish the family tree of the virus. Dr Mishra said that based on this they can study from where the virus has come and which strain has more similarity, the varied mutations and which strain is weak and what strain is strong. 

What is genome sequencing?
Genome sequencing is figuring out the order of DNA nucleotides. It is often compared to “decoding,” but a sequence is still very much in code. In a sense, a genome sequence is simply a very long string of letters in a mysterious language. Whole-genome sequencing is the method used to determine the complete DNA sequence of a specific organism’s genome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
novel coronavirus genome sequencing CCMB Covid-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp