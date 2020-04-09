MP doctor dies of COVID-19, first such case in India

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a first, a doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in India. A 61-year-old general physician on Thursday died while battling coronavirus at a private hospital in Indore on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment for past five days, Indore district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia told The New Indian Express.

Indore has so far reported death of 22 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the state which has seen 28 such cases.

On Wednesday, six virus-infected people had died in that city.

Meanwhile, a general physician and his wife tested positive for coronavirus along with four others. The couple is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal.

It is noteworthy to mention that over 40 of the 90-odd positive patients in Bhopal are health workers. An additional SP-rank IPS officer and a police Sub- Inspector are also among the positive cases in the MP capital.

On Wednesday evening, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered total sealing of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain districts and directed that no one would be allowed to enter or leave these districts.

The day also saw five more coronavirus cases including four men from Karnataka. All of them, found in a mosque in Khandwa district, had reportedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat event which took place in Delhi. Curfew was subsequently imposed in entire communally sensitive Khandwa town.