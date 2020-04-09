PM Modi salutes courage of CRPF on 'Valour Day'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the courage of Central Reserve Police Force personnel on the organisation's 'shaurya divas' or valour day.

The courage of @crpfindia is widely known.

On CRPF Valour Day today, I salute this brave force and remember the bravery of our CRPF personnel in Gujarat's Sardar Patel Post in 1965, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten.

According to the CRPF website, on April 9, 1965 a small contingent of the 2nd battalion of the CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani brigade (over 3000 personnel) on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, eliminating 34 Pakistani soldiers and capturing four alive.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a fullfledged infantry brigade in such a manner, it said.

In the conflict, six CRPF men were also killed. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day in the force.