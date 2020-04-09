Ram Mandir plans continue during COVID-19 lockdown, temple trust releases its official Logo

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: COVID-19 driven lockdown might have put all the activities related to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on hold, but Shree Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been busy in completing the paperwork and other modalities towards the proposed temple.



In this connection, the temple trust issued its official logo on Wednesday which happened to be the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Logo depicts - the Surya Vansh (lineage of Sun God) and Rajput caste to which Lord Rama belonged.



In a circular shape, the Logo has sun emitting its rays on the top with a picture of Lord Rama donning the crown of the king and also portrayed as a warrior armed with his customary bow and a quiver full of divine arrows.

Moreover, pictures of Lord Hanuman are also placed at the bottom of the logo designed by the local artists instead of any professional expert. The logo is inscribed with a shloka from Valmiki Ramayan.

Explaining the shloka inscribed on the logo, one of the trustees Dr Anil Mishra said that it had got three sanskrit words - Ramo Vigrahvaan Dharma -- that means the idol of Ram is religion in itself.

