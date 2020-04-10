12 more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal; active cases rise to 89
Three patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, Rajiva Sinha said, adding that the number of deaths due to the contagion remained at five.
KOLKATA: Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 89, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday.
The total number of cases of infection is now 116.