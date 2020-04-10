STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: 34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

Sixty-nine police personnel faced attacks while enforcing lockdown in the state and 161 persons were arrested.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:32 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports (FIRs) so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said on Friday.

The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune (4,317), as per a release of the Law and Order Department of state police.

In Mumbai, 1,930 offences were registered while 2,299 cases were registered in Nagpur, 2,227 in Nashik city, 2,994 in Solapur city, 2,690 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3,215 in Ahmednagar.

FIRs were also registered against 468 persons for violating quarantine norms.

Sixty-nine police personnel faced attacks while enforcing lockdown in the state and 161 persons were arrested.

At least two policemen have contracted coronavirus.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Both have been quarantined, the release said.

The police also registered 777 cases for illegal transportation of various goods including liquor.

A total of 2,510 persons were arrested in these cases and 18,995 vehicles seized.

A fine of Rs 1.22 crore was recovered for violation of lockdown from offenders.

Fifteen cases were registered under the Foreigners Act for violation of visa conditions -- three each in Mumbai and Ahmednagar, two in Amravati city, one each in Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Navi Mumbai and Nanded.

Milind Bharambe, Inspector General, Law and Order, said people should follow lockdown and cooperate with police.

