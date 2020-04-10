STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Centre decides to export surplus hydroxychloroquine, says there is buffer stock for India

The government on Friday said India has received requests from several nations for the medicine and a decision has been taken to export the surplus drug, while keeping a sufficient buffer of stocks.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:07 PM

Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (FIle photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that the country has 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets in its stock and a decision has been taken to export some surplus medicines after reviewing the domestic requirement and keeping buffer stocks.

Anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine has emerged as a drug of choice for treating COVID-19, along with antibiotic Azithromycin.

In India, the anti-malaria drug which is also used in some auto-immune diseases, in combination with Azithromycin has been recommended for very sick COVID-19 patient and alone prophylactically for healthcare workers treating novel coronavirus patients and close contacts of positive cases.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: India in final stages of framing protocols for clinical trial of plasma therapy, says ICMR

Several countries had requested India for the drug which is the largest manufacturer of the medicine and the first batch of the drug has now been dispatched for some countries.

Authorities on Friday said that the country needs 1 crore tablets till month-end for its own needs, as per the government assessment and it has more than triple that amount.

There has been a rise of 678 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 6,412 and death toll to 199 in the country, said, officials.

ALSO READ | Decision to bring Indians from abroad will be taken after reviewing COVID-19 situation: Centre

Ministry of External Affairs additional secretary Dammu Ravi said that 20,473 foreign nationals had been evacuated from India till yesterday as per requests by several countries

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 16,002 tests were conducted yesterday and 2 per cent of the cases tested positive.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with the state health minister, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the global experience so far suggests that it takes 5-6 weeks to flatten the curve of this virus.

'Therefore, people should not lose patience,' he said while also urging states to ensure that the coronavirus lockdown measures are fully enforced.

'I request health ministers of all states to ensure that lockdown is followed 100 per cent in your respective states. If we lag behind in this, it will be difficult for us to win this fight against COVID-19,' he said.

Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

