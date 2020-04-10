STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Army inflicts heavy damage on 'enemy side' after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the ceasefire agreement with India even as the focus in the two countries has shifted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Friday said it has inflicted a heavy damage on Pakistani Army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads after unprovoked ceasefire violation by the "enemy side" in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly" to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon, with precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launchpads and ammunition dump across the LoC.

"(There are) reports of heavy damage on the enemy side," he added.

Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the ceasefire agreement with India even as the focus in the two countries has shifted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

All through the week, it fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan ceasefire Indian Army
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • VAIDYANATHAN K
    bombard them for ever and make a good riddance
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp