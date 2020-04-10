STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government to probe IPS officer Amitabh Gupta​'s role in travel nod to Wadhawans

Earlier in the day, the state government sent Gupta on compulsory leave after it came to light that he had allegedly allowed passage to the Wadhawan family to Mahableshwar.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Maharashtra IPS officer Amitabh Gupta

Senior Maharashtra IPS officer Amitabh Gupta. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government will probe Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta's role in allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel despite the ongoing lockdown.

He said that Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik will conduct the probe. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

In a video statement, Deshmukh said that action will be taken against the Wadhawans under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of the IPC, section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act and section 11 of the COVID-19 regulations.

ALSO READ| Case against DHFL's Wadhawans, others for violating lockdown norms

The home minister lashed out at the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who demanded his resignation over the incident. Deshmukh said the central government had to powers to dismiss an IPS officer. Gupta, who is special principal secretary in the state home department, is a senior IPS officer.

Earlier in the day, the state government sent Gupta on compulsory leave after it came to light that he had allegedly allowed passage to the Wadhawan family to Mahableshwar during the ongoing lockdown. Deshmukh had tweetedthat as per the discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gupta was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Gupta Anil Deshmukh DHFL Dheeraj Wadhawan Kapil Wadhawan Wadhawan travel Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp