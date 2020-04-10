STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police order crackdown on 'derogatory' posts on social media amid coronavirus pandemic

An official said that the police have been keeping constant tabs on social media activities in light of the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:02 PM

A police personnel wears plastic sheet on face while on duty during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai

A police personnel wears plastic sheet on face while on duty during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a bid to filter false information and derogatory messages on social media amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai police on Friday issued an order warning action against administrators of groups who allow posting of such contents.

A lot of incorrect and derogatory content about certain communities in the form of messages, videos, images or memes were being circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms, he said.

The official said that such social media posts cause panic, confusion in minds of people and create mistrust towards government functionaries and actions that are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said that by taking cognisance of such incidents, the police issued an order, restricting the use of social media and messaging platforms under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, (CrPC). This step was taken to ensure there is no danger to human health or safety or threat to public order, he added.

All persons designated as 'administrators' on messaging and social media platforms will be held responsible for any such information on a group administered by them, he said. As per the order, it is mandatory for administrators on social media to report to the police any derogatory, malicious, incorrect content posted on their group, he added.

