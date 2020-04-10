Parts of Bihar sealed after seven more coronavirus cases get reported; total tally reached 58

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The tally of COVID-19 positive cases started escalating in Bihar at an alarming rate with seven new cases being reported on Thursday evening in Patna taking the total to 58 in state.

This includes five females, aged between 11 to 25, and two males, aged between 19 and 60 from Siwan district.

According to principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar, seven new tested positive belong to the same family of a village in Siwan district. On of the person has a recent travel history to Oman.

Till Thursday evening, total COVID-19 count in the state was 51.

In Bihar, Siwan has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 positive cases.

Alarmed by the number of positive cases, the state health department directed the local administration to seal the areas where cases were being reported.

Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, rushed Bihar Military Police to Siwan isolating hundreds of residents within 3 km radius of Siwan.

A drone has been also made available to monitor the lockdown and keep strict vigil in and around the sealed areas as the Siwan has emerged the hotspot of Bihar with a maximum number of cases.

The borders of Siwan with East Champaran and Gopalganj and Saran were sealed in order to prevent further infection of COVID-19 in community.

From Siwan, 589 samples were collected for testing at RMRI, IGIMS and PMCH between April 2 to 8.

As per official figures, Siwan has now 27 positive cases followed by Munger with seven, each Gaya and Begusarai with five and Gopalganj with three besides other districts.

At different transit points, more than 4.52 lakh passengers have been screened so far since April 9.

