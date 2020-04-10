STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parts of Bihar sealed after seven more coronavirus cases get reported; total tally reached 58

The borders of Siwan with East Champaran and Gopalganj and Saran were sealed in order to prevent further infection of COVID-19 in community.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police takes strict action against those flouting lockdown rules. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The tally of COVID-19 positive cases started escalating in Bihar at an alarming rate with seven new cases being reported on Thursday evening in Patna taking the total to 58 in state.

This includes five females, aged between 11 to 25, and two males, aged between 19 and 60 from Siwan district.

According to principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar, seven new tested positive belong to the same family of a village in Siwan district. On of the person has a recent travel history to Oman.

Till Thursday evening, total COVID-19 count in the state was 51.

In Bihar, Siwan has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 positive cases.

Alarmed by the number of positive cases, the state health department directed the local administration to seal the areas where cases were being reported. 

Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, rushed Bihar Military Police to Siwan isolating hundreds of residents within 3 km radius of Siwan.

A drone has been also made available to monitor the lockdown and keep strict vigil in and around the sealed areas as the Siwan has emerged the hotspot of Bihar with a maximum number of cases.

The borders of Siwan with East Champaran and Gopalganj and Saran were sealed in order to prevent further infection of COVID-19 in community.

From Siwan, 589 samples were collected for testing at RMRI, IGIMS and PMCH between  April 2 to 8.

As per official figures, Siwan has now 27 positive cases followed by Munger with seven, each Gaya and Begusarai with five and Gopalganj with three besides other districts.

At different transit points, more than 4.52 lakh passengers have been screened so far since April 9.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus in India coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp